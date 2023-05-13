'Wind River' Isn't Streaming on Netflix Anymore — But It's Now Free to Watch

Wind River, the acclaimed film from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, has been a solid piece of Netflix's catalog over the past few years, but it recently departed the service. However, fans of the dramatic thriller are still able to watch it, and you don't even have to pay for a subscription. That's right, Wind River is now streaming totally free. To watch it, you just have to head over to Pluto TV, the Paramount-owned free streaming service. (Click here to watch Wind River via Pluto TV.)

While Pluto TV is best known for its numerous channels that play 24/7 loops of shows and movies, many of those same titles are also available on demand. While you might be lucky to see Wind River pop up on one of the Pluto channels, you can also head straight to the movie and watch it whenever you want to, on-demand.

For those unfamiliar with Wind River, the simple explainer is that it's a murder mystery centered around law enforcement officials solving the crime. That is a tried-and-true formula that will be enough to entice many viewers. However, add two A-List actors — Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen — and you have yourself a near-guaranteed hit on streaming.

Beyond just being for fans of law enforcement thrillers, Wind River is also an essential watch for Yellowstone fans. The writer/director of this 2017 modern Western is Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan is the co-creator of Yellowstone (alongside John Linson) and has either written or co-written every single episode of the series thus far. He also directed every episode in Season 1. Telling a thrilling tale in the modern West is something Sheridan has a knack for, and that connective tissue alone is enough to recommend Wind River to anyone who loves the Kevin Costner-led drama.

If you care more about what's in front of the camera, you will recognize tons of faces from Yellowstone while watching Wind River. Kelsey Chow, who plays Monica Dutton, and Gil Birmingham, who pays Chief Thomas Rainwater, both play prominent roles in this flick. Other Yellowstone actors also appear, such as Martin Sensmeier, James Jordan, Hugh Dillon, Ian Bohen and Eric Lange. (Also on the visual side, Ben Richardson is the cinematographer on both Wind River and Yellowstone Season 1.)

You can stream Wind River via Pluto TV here. And speaking of Yellowstone, Pluto TV is plotting an upcoming marathon of Yellowstone episodes (for free, of course).