Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Paparazzi With Sharp Response About Mary-Kate and Ashley

Wandavision star Elizabeth Olsen is making headlines this week after a clip of the youngest Olsen sister setting the paparazzi straight about her sisters went viral. As she signed autographs outside, one of the photographers asked her: “How come you’re so much nicer than your sisters [Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen]?”

“Because you guys have been bothering them their whole lives,” the actress quickly quipped in response. As many are aware, Elizabeth Olsen is the younger sister of Full House alum and fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. For the twins, who grew to prominent fame starring in projects like It Takes Two and New York Minute, dealing with the struggles of fame was an early lesson –– but, the lesson was eventually picked up by everyone.

Elizabeth has opened up about some of the teachings her sisters have shared with her. “I think there are two things, something my sisters always say which might have come from my father at one point… it’s that ‘No,’ is a full sentence. I really like that, especially as a woman. You can just say ‘No.’ I just really like that in all aspects of life,” Elizabeth said during an interview for TheOffCameraShow.

She’s also opened up about the added help that nepotism has played in her career after obviously coming from a family with celebrity talent — though she’s always wanted to make her own stamp. Speaking with Grazia, the actress discussed at length the strides she took in developing her own identity online and within the industry. She opts for a more private life off the grid of social media platforms.

“It has to be a personal decision, right?” she said. “So, my opinion has nothing to do with what anyone else does or doesn’t do with it,” she said of her choice to stay away. “I had never touched it before. I thought, ‘This is an interesting social experiment for myself, to see if it is a good source to talk about charities or a good source to talk about small projects, or to share something goofier about myself.’ But I think at the end of the day, what I discovered was one, I’m really bad at creating a perceived identity!”

“I didn’t find it very organic to who I am as a person,” she added. “I found some joy in putting up silly videos, but I think the main reason I stopped – not I think, I know the main reason why I stopped – was because of the organization in my brain.”