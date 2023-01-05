Ashley Olsen Just Got Married in Secret

Ashley Olsen reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, last week. The fashion designer kept the wedding guest list to just about 50 or so people. Olsen, 36, and Eisner, 33, have been dating since 2017, but have rarely appeared in public together.

The couple tied the knot at a private Bel-Air home on Dec. 28, sources told Page Six on Wednesday. "It went late with 50 people or so total," an insider said. No other details about the ceremony were available. Olsen's representative did not comment.

Olsen and Eisner were linked together in October 2017, but no photos of the couple together surfaced until 2018 when they were seen strolling along a Los Angeles street, reports Us Weekly. They also sparked engagement rumors when Olsen was allegedly seen wearing a diamond ring in July 2019. In March 2021, The Daily Mail published pictures of the two together on a double date with friends in New York City.

The couple has been so private that they did not appear together at a red carpet event until September 2021. They attended a Beverly Hills charity event marking the 20th anniversary of Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit established by Eisner's father, Eric Eisner. Eric was president of the David Geffen Company. Eisner's mother is Lisa Eisner, the jewelry designer who once served as Vogue's West Coast editor.

Since Olsen has not commented about her relationship with Eisner herself, insiders have been left to fill in the blanks. One told InTouch Weekly in June 2021 that she enjoys her "low-key" and "private" relationship with Eisner. "He doesn't crave the spotlight, so that's a huge plus. And her twin sister, Mary-Kate, adores him," the insider said at the time.

Olsen's twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, was married to Olivier Sarkozy from 2015 to 2021. The couple is best known for their time as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their string of movies in the 1990s and early 2000s together. In 2004, they stopped making movies together and they officially retired from acting in 2012 to focus on fashion. Their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is married to Milo Greene singer Robbie Arnett.

In a rare 2021 interview with i-D, Mary-Kate said they were "raised to be discreet people" when asked why they keep their private lives incredibly private. "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Olsen said of their label, The Row. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."