Ashley Graham Welcomes Twins With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are celebrating the new year by welcoming their twin boys on Friday. The model shared the happy news just a few days after she announced that she reached full term with her twins last Saturday. Graham, 34, and Ervin are also parents to son Isaac, who also celebrates his second birthday this month.

Graham wrote on Twitter, “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.” She added that she’s “taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all.”

A few days before their twins were born, Graham shared a trio of new photos showing off her baby bump to mark the start of 2022. “Made it full term today (40 weeks!),” she wrote. “Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

Graham announced she was pregnant again in July 2021. In September, the couple revealed they are having twin boys when Graham published a video taken when they found out. “Is that twins?” Graham asked in the clip. “Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys!”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition star has long been a proponent of body positivity, and shared her pregnancy journey with her followers by frequently sharing intimate photos. In December, she embraced her stretch marks by posting a nude photo showing her baby bump. “Justin says my stretch marks look like the Tree of Life,” she wrote.

Before she learned she was having twins, Graham told Entertainment Tonight in August that she wasn’t overthinking as she prepared to welcome her second (and third) child. “I don’t know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over-prepared,” she explained at the time. “So I’m just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, ‘OK, check check. We got this.’ Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I’m just not going to overthink it.”

Graham and Ervin, a videographer, married in 2010, a year after they met in church. They welcomed Isaac on Jan. 18, 2020.