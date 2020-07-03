Ashley Graham Bares Post-Baby Body in Sultry Red Bikini Only Months After Giving Birth

✖

Ashley Graham shared a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it videos on her Instagram Story Thursday, including one showing her dancing in a skimpy red bikini, just six months after she welcomed her first child. Two other brief clips showed her doing yoga. Graham, 32, and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their son Isaac in January.

The new video clips came after Graham was featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar after taking part in a Zoom call with the other women the magazine featured in its "Voices of Hope" issue. Others featured in the issue are Melissa DeRosa, the chair of New York State's COVID-19 Maternity Task Force; Olympian Allyson Felix; U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood; and former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. During the discussion, Graham opened up about how having a baby has shifted her priorities in "ways that I never thought possible."

"I mean, having a baby, first of all, and then being quarantined with the baby, has changed everything," Graham explained. "Just being able to watch my son grow — literally, before my eyes—is something I never dreamed possible." Graham said her family is quarantined in Nebraska with her mother, in the same house she grew up in. "It’s like I’ve gone back to simpler times, and it’s reminded me that I don’t need as much, that family is first," she said. "Even though our Zoom schedule is out of control."

In the same discussion, Graham commented on the deaths of Black men and women, which have sparked protests across the country. She said the families of George Floyd, Botham Jean, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor all "deserve better," as does "everyone in the African-American community" who has personal experience with racial injustice. "This is not a time to be silent. And I know that as a public figure, it is my duty to be an advocate for change and reform, and to use my platform to elevate voices that need to be heard," she said. "This moment is incredibly long overdue, and there is hope in seeing people from all walks of life come together in solidarity."

In between taking a stand on social issues, Graham has shared lighter moments on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. On June 18, she shared a brief clip with a shocking revelation. Graham said she put cookies in the freezer and then took a bite. At the end of the clop, she moved her hand to reveal she chipped a tooth. Graham also shared a tribute to her husband on Father's Day, calling Ervin the "best father I know," adding, "Isaac and I love you to the moon and back."