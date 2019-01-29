8 Times Ashley Graham and Her Husband Justin Ervin Were Relationship Goals

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, have given fans a whole lot of couple goals moments over the last few years.

Graham and Ervin have one of the greatest fairy tale love stories in Hollywood. The two met at church in 2009, and it has all been uphill since then. The two have been together for some huge moments in the last decade, including Graham’s rise to global stardom and every milestone in Ervin’s career.

Their romance is one of the big draws for Graham’s social media followers, who love to keep track of their couple antics. The beautiful couple inspires other people, though they themselves have not always had it easy. In Graham’s 2017 memoir A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like, she wrote about the difficulty her family had in accepting her multi-racial relationship.

“I never told my grandparents that the man I was bringing home was black. I naively hoped everyone would be color-blind — which is not what happened,” she wrote.

“When my grandparents met Justin, my grandmother was cordial but cold. She greeted him and immediately walked away. When it came time for them to leave, my grandparents didn’t even acknowledge him. I had never seen my loving, hardworking and wonderful grandma be so hurtful and so racist. I was in shock,” Graham finished.

Still, trials like that only make the great moments even greater, and Graham and Ervin have certainly earned theirs. Here is a look at some of their best couple goals moments of the last decade.

Early Days

Graham’s memoir included a thorough account of her meet-cute with Ervin. She explained that he was volunteering in a New York City church when they met, and she was captivated by him immediately.

“All I wanted to do was keep talking to Justin,” she wrote. “The consistency and openness was so new it felt weird… My romance with Justin was innocent and sweet. We went rollerblading and biking; we did karaoke, went to the movies, took an improv class together.”

During their courtship, Graham and Ervin did not sleep together, waiting until after they were married. Graham explained why this was important to them in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and admitted that it raised the tension over time.

“We had already established such a friendship that we had the two combine,” she said. “Which, in my mind, just made magic, because now not only am I sleeping with someone that I trust and I love, but I know that he wants me. He affirms me all the time and lets me know how sexy and beautiful I am.”

Proposal

Ervin were married in 2010, just a year after meeting. Ervin made sure that his proposal was caught on video, timing it just as the two sat down to record a video diary with her webcam. Later, in an interview with PEOPLE, Graham said that Ervin had done a perfect job with the proposal, and the ring.

“I didn’t want the princess-cut platinum like a lot of women have,” she said, adding that the gold band he chose “fit [her] to a T.”

Height Difference

Between the two of them, as a professional model and a professions cinematographer, Graham and Ervin know how to frame a perfect picture. That made that very clear in this gem showing off their height difference—and how far Graham has to go to overcome it.

Workout Clips

One big shared passion for the couple is exercise, and they often post adorable workout clips together. These include videos of Graham pushing a prowler with Ervin standing on it or Ervin getting a little too friendly during an outdoor fitness class.

Meeting Other Famous Couples

Graham and Ervin have had chances to mingle with some other A-list couples, and at times, they seem to have been starstruck. They once posed for a photo with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Hot couple alert!” Graham wrote in the caption. Not long after that, they posed with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who Graham said were “such an inspiring couple.

Being Supportive

One of Graham and Ervin’s most infamous couple photos comes from a Maxim shoot.

“Thank you Maxim for reminding me how supportive my husband is,” Graham captioned the photo. She later told Entertainment Tonight that the shot had actually been Ervin’s idea in the first place.

“Yes, those are my husband’s hands supporting me. He supports me in more ways than one. What’s really funny is it was my husband’s idea to do that photo. We call it the Janet Jackson,” she joked.

Mannequin Challenge

Of course, Graham and Ervin do more than work together. The couple gets a lot of quality time with friends and family, as Graham showed in this remarkable video of their “mannequin challenge with Ervin’s family at Thanksgiving 2016.

Eight-Year Anniversary

Finally, Graham herself summed up some of her favorite moments with Ervin recently to mark their eight-year anniversary. Graham posted a huge photo album on Instagram, showing off the laughs and adventures they have shared together since tying the knot.

“EIGHT YEARS of laughter, adventure, love, growth and being able to experience true love with you only has me wanting more of you. I love you, Justin and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms,” she wrote. “Happy anniversary baby.”