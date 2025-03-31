Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Is All Grown Up for Junior Prom

Jamie Lynn Spears is a proud mom. The Sweet Magnolia’s star recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her eldest daughter reveling in her eldest daughter’s high school milestone of attending junior prom.

On Sunday, March 30, the former Zoey 101 star shared several images of her daughter Maddie — whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge — on Instagram to celebrate her special dance. Maddie was all smiles as she posed for photos dressed in a lilac dress from the clothing brand Sherri Hill paired with metallic Christian Louboutin heels.

“Junior prom” Spears captioned the post. In one photo, Maddie and her date, Joseph Daix, wrapped their arms around each other. In another, Maddie posed for a photo with her sister, Ivey, 6. There were also photos with Spears including a family shot with her husband, Jamie Watson, and pictures with Maddie with her friends.

“Prom [heart emojis]” Maddie wrote on her own Instagram post. Daix also posted photos of himself with Maddie and his friends on Instagram, with the caption “ ‘Do you be yourself and love being yourself.” – Kendrick Lamar” Maddie commented, “The best dateee,” with Daix replying, “Right back at ya.”

The actress was just 17 years old when she gave birth to Maddie Briann on June 19, 2008. At the time, she was in a relationship with her then 19-year-old fiancé, Casey Aldridge.

Spears took a break from acting and moved to Mississippi. She and Aldridge split in 2010. Throughout the years, she’s been open about how Maddie forced her to grow up quickly.

“I don’t feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that’s because I had my first daughter so very young. I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room,” she told Dopple back in 2019.

“I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age,” she continued. “I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it’s really about.”