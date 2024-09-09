Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Reveals Facial Scars Following Bike Accident

Angelina Jolie's son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt made his first public appearance since a serious accident, leaving him with scars on his face. The 20-year-old was all smiles as he accompanied his mother down the red carpet at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Jolie's new movie Without Blood. Pax wore dark sunglasses that covered part of his face, but his forehead showed the wounds that are still in the process of healing.

Pax worked on Without Blood alongside his mother, according to a report by E! News, taking a job in the assistant director department to learn the ropes. It's unclear if Pax was working on the movie in late July when he had his bike accident. He was reportedly riding an electric bicycle in Los Angeles, California when he rear-ended a car stopped at a red light. Insiders said that Jolie stuck by Pax's side during his recovery, along with his siblings.

"He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," said a source close to the family. "Pax and Angelina are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received."

The insider revealed that Pax was taken into the ICU, but the exact nature of his injuries and his recovery were not reported. Pax was able to move freely during at TIFF this weekend, and was reportedly the first one on his feet to give Jolie a standing ovation at the end of the film.

Without Blood is the seventh movie Jolie has directed, and she wrote the screenplay as well. It is adapted from Alessandro Baricco's novel of the same name. According to TIFF, the movie is set in the early 20th century in the American west, and tells the story of a family trying to fend off a band of gunment out for vengeance. It is a "parable-like tale of family, war, and revenge."

Pax worked alongside his older brother Maddox in the assistant director department. Jolie has said that she enjoyed hiring her children because their bond helps facilitate the work. She previously told PEOPLE: "When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

Maddox is the eldest of Jolie's six children, born in 2001 in Cambodia and adopted by Jolie in 2002. Pax was born in 2003 in Vietnam and adopted by Jolie in 2007. In most of these adoptions, Jolie filed the paperwork as a single parent because she and Brad Pitt were unmarried at the time, which made them ineligible to adopt as a couple. However, Pitt formally adopted Maddox in 2006 and Pax in February of 2008.