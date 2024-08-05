Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Son Released from ICU With 'Long Road' of Recovery Ahead

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax is out of the ICU following his serious e-bike crash last week. The 20-year-old was reportedly released from the ICU over the weekend and now faces a "long road of recovery" after suffering a head injury and hip pain, a source told PEOPLE Sunday.

"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," the source said, adding that Pax and his mother "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received."

The Oscar winner, 49, as well as Pax's siblings – Jolie also shares Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Pitt – remain by Pax's side. The source said Pax's siblings "have been visiting and helping. They are all very close."

(Photo: Pax Jolie-Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in the East Village on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) - Gotham/GC Images)

Pax was originally hospitalized on Monday, July 29 following an accident while he was riding an electric bike in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, paramedics were called to an accident at Hobart and Los Feliz Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. The driver of the e-bike reportedly rearended a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

"A vehicle was waiting at a red light, and an individual on an electric bike rear-ended the vehicle. There is no evidence of a crime, and we ended up taking a severe traffic report," Los Angeles Police Officer David Cuellar told NBC News.

TMZ reported that the driver of the vehicle got out to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The 20-year-old was experiencing hip pain and reportedly suffered a head injury, with medics initially fearing that he suffered a minor brain bleed. He was transported to a Los Angeles hospital for treatment. Sources later said Jolie rushed to be at her son's side and that Pax was n "stable condition." Further details about his injuries are unclear.

Jolie adopted Pax in 2007 when he was just 3, with Pitt formally adopting him in 2008. In the years since the couple's split, Jolie has maintained a close relationship with her children, a source telling PEOPLE in July that Jolie "seems very happy and content with her life" now and that she stays "focused on her kids and work."