Health Update on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son After Crash

One month following a harrowing e-bike incident, Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is on the mend. Pax, who sustained significant injuries during a collision with an automobile in Los Angeles traffic, is presently "doing OK," according to a source who spoke with People. "It's been a few weeks since the accident, but he's still recovering and receiving treatments," the source added.

The accident occurred on July 29 in the Los Feliz Boulevard area around 5 p.m. Pax, who was not wearing protective headgear at the time, suffered what another source described as "complex trauma." The severity of his condition necessitated a stay in the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital.

An eyewitness who aided at the scene provided an account of Pax's condition immediately following the crash. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, they recalled, "His mouth was filled with blood. When [he] was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."

A source revealed to People that Jolie, 49, was "shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident." The Oscar-winning actress and mother of six has constantly been present during her son's recovery process.

Despite being estranged from his adult children, Pitt, 60, has remained informed about Pax's condition. An insider told the New York Post, "He wants his son to get to a good place." The family dynamics have been strained since Jolie and Pitt's separation in 2016.

As Pax continues his recovery, he's receiving support from his siblings. The source who spoke to People noted that Jolie's other children are "supporting Pax as best as they can."

While the road to full health may be extended, there are positive signs. The most recent update from People's source indicates that Pax is "still recovering and receiving treatments." This ongoing care is essential, as the source who spoke shortly after Pax's release from the ICU emphasized that he would "need further treatments" and added, "Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet."

In a recent cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie confirmed Pax's recovery but declined to provide specific details. Instead, she focused on positive aspects, discussing Pax and his older brother Maddox's involvement in her latest film project, Maria.

Jolie said she was grateful for her sons' presence on set, particularly during emotionally challenging scenes. "When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea," she shared. This experience allowed for a unique bonding opportunity, with Jolie noting, "I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That's usually for the shower."

Reflecting on her sons' involvement in the film, Jolie added, "They've done that quite a few times, and I think that's good for them. Pax tends to do stills and he gets brought in, and [director Pablo Larraín] was wonderful and recognized that he was good at it."