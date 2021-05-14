Alex Rodriguez Enjoys 'Dinner Date' With Daughters Following Jennifer Lopez Split

✖

Alex Rodriguez is focusing on family following his split from Jennifer Lopez. A month after the former couple announced their decision to end their years-long engagement, the former MLB player took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his latest dinner date with daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

In the accompanying image, Rodriguez and his daughters could be seen gathered around a table enjoying an assortment of food and deep in conversation. Rodriguez captioned the pic, "din din with my girls," sweetly adding the hashtag, "daddy dinner date" alongside two heart emojis. However sweet the picture was, it also served as a bittersweet image for some fans, who took note of the empty plates at the table. One fan commented, "makes me sad were the other plate settings for jlo n the coconuts," referring to Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

After months of speculation about their relationship status, and after the former couple denied breakup rumors, Rodriguez and Lopez announced in mid-April that they had officially called off their engagement. The couple made the announcement on the Today show via a statement explaining that they "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The pair "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and "wish the best for each other and one another's children." They added that "the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," requesting privacy "out of respect" for their children. The couple had been together for four years.

Despite their split, the couple has continued to show support for one another. When Ella marked her 13th birthday three weeks ago, Rodriguez was not the only one to share a celebratory message to his daughter, who he called "smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny" and said he is "so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad." On her birthday, Lopez also took a moment to celebrate, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself and Ella hugging to her Instagram Story. In the post, Lopez wrote, "Happy birthday Ella Bella," adding a repeating-heart animated graphic.