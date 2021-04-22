Jennifer Lopez Sends Message to Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Following Breakup

✖

Jennifer Lopez is sending love to Alex Rodriguez's daughter as the 13-year-old celebrates her birthday. The "Let's Get Loud" singer and former MLB player announced they had called off their two-year engagement and four-year relationship on April 15, but Lopez made it clear she still has love for his family, sharing an Instagram Story Wednesday wishing Rodriguez's youngest a special milestone birthday.

Lopez and Ella are hugging in the photo, which the Shotgun Wedding star captioned, "Happy Birthday Ella Bella." Rodriguez is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Natasha, while Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez also wished his little girl a happy birthday with a special video on social video, in which Lopez and her kids appear.

"13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever," Rodriguez wrote. "I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!" The former athlete shared that his youngest continues to "amaze" him more than he "could have ever imagined," gushing over the "smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny" young woman she was becoming. "Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart!" he concluded the heartfelt message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

Rodriguez and Lopez announced they had decided to split amid accusations that the former baseball player had cheated on the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy. In a joint statement to the TODAY show Friday, the former couple said they "realized we are better as friends." They, "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Despite the united stance they put forth, a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE that it was actually she who "insisted" on the end of their engagement. "There are too many issues that are unresolved," they continued, saying that she could no longer "trust" Rodriguez fully, having previously stated on March 15 that they were working through longstanding issues in their relationship. "She has been pretty miserable," said the friend, "and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex." The source added of infidelity rumors, "Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter," but Lopez "won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."