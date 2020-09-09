Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Welcome Fifth Child After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

✖

Congratulations are in order for Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. On Wednesday, the couple announced that they have welcomed their fifth child together, a baby boy. The happy news comes after the couple suffered two consecutive miscarriages.

The now parents of five confirmed the news on Hilaria's Instagram account, sharing a photo of themselves with their new bundle of joy. The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness guru gushed, "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier." She told her followers to "stay tuned for a name."

View this post on Instagram

