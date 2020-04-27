Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Shows off Growing Baby Bump While Posing in Lingerie

✖

Hilaria Baldwin showing off her baby bump as she celebrated the "halfway" point of her pregnancy. Less than a month after announcing that she and her husband Alec Baldwin were expecting their fifth child together after suffering two miscarriages just seven months apart, Baldwin took to Instagram with a bumpdate on Sunday.

"My husband said I was 'unrecognizable' in my muumu...so here we are, in case you couldn't tell too,”"the 36-year-old captioned a mirror selfie that perfectly showed off her growing bump. "Also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps: not giving up my muumu, AB...get used to it."

Also parents to daughter Carmen, 6, as well as sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who turns 2 next month, Baldwin and her husband announced on April 6 that they were gearing up to expand their family by one. The news came after the couple revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage in April of 2019, which was followed by a second miscarriage that November. Speaking with PEOPLE, Baldwin said that she "knew right away" that she was pregnant.

"I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant," she told the outlet. "I've done this so many times that I really know that feeling. Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!"

"I was kind of cautious and I didn’' really know what to say because it was so soon after when I lost my last baby. I didn't really have the emotions. I've been through so much. And then the [coronavirus] came to the forefront for all of us, so I didn't want to turn the dialogue to myself," Baldwin continued. "Then some of my friends said, 'You know what? It’s okay to talk about positive things right now. People will be very excited to hear some good news.'"

In the weeks since announcing her pregnancy, Baldwin hasn't been shy when it comes to keeping fans in the loop. While her Instagram is filled with plenty of family photos and updates about her other children, there are also several posts about her pregnancy, including her newfound love of muumus.