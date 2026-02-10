ABC Talk Show Co-Host Misses Show Because She’s in Labor

The View‘s Alyssa Farah Griffin had a good reason for missing Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg revealed at the start of Tuesday’s episode that the former White House Communications Director would be missing from the Hot Topics table after going into labor with her and husband Justin Griffin’s first child.

“She’s at the hospital right now!” Goldberg said while co-hosting with Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. “And we are wishing her the best as she waits for her baby boy to arrive.”

As the audience broke into applause, Goldberg encouraged them to cheer, saying, “Yeah, it’s kind of fabulous! Welcome that baby!”

Goldberg also noted that Alyssa had been correct in predicting the day before that her excitement surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance might put her into labor early.

“I don’t know if you saw the show yesterday, but it turned out Alyssa was right about Bad Bunny’s halftime show putting her into labor,” the Ghost star said. “It put her into labor.”

The View panel then joked that Alyssa should name her firstborn Bunny or Benito in honor of the Grammy-Award winning artist, whose name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Alyssa announced that she was pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, in October 2025, sharing the news live on The View after undergoing five rounds of in vitro fertilization.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Justin Griffin and Alyssa Farah griffin attend the 28th Annual Webby Awards Kara Swisher Reception on May 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

The ABC personality shared the news by recalling a previous moment on the show in which Goldberg had asked if she was pregnant when she wasn’t, teasing, “So, Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?”

Goldberg’s jaw dropped as the entire panel jumped to celebrate their co-star’s big news. “I’m so glad to not have to hide it anymore, I can breathe!” Alyssa joked.

She later shared the news on social media using a sound from Wicked: For Good, lip-synching over Ariana Grande’s Glinda as she said, “Everyone, I have an announcement,” before turning to show her baby bump and kiss her husband. “Baby boy Griffin coming February,” the excited mom-to-be wrote in the caption.