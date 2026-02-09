Bad Bunny Sent a 4-Word Message to America at End of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny ended his history-making Super Bowl LX performance with a four-word message of unity.

The Puerto Rican artist wrapped up his celebration of his “motherland” and of Latin American culture with a simple call for Pan-American harmony, holding up a football etched with the words, “Together We Are America.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“We’re still here,” he said in Spanish, as a screen reading, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love,” was displayed over a parade of flags from across North, Central and South America.

Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of the Trump Administration, making a similar pitch for love and unity while decrying ICE earlier this month at the Grammy Awards.

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans,” he said during his acceptance speech, adding, “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. We need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it with love. Don’t forget that, please.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny’s halftime show also featured some major celebrity cameos, including from Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko and Cardi B, who showed up on the porch of Bad Bunny’s Casita celebration as he launched his performances of hits including “Tití me preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR” and “NUEVAYoL.”

Lady Gaga then took to the stage as a surprise guest performer, singing a salsa rendition of her song “Die With a Smile” before dancing with Bad Bunny to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.”

The international superstar also brought out fellow Puerto Rican musician Ricky Martin for a special moment during Sunday’s show, in which the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer performed a portion of Bad Bunny’s “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”