Zoe Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially 'Drawn' to Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been going strong for quite some time now. The pair typically stay mum about their relationship, but Kravitz did briefly discuss where things all began between her and Tatum during an interview with WSJ Magazine. As she told the publication, she was almost immediately "drawn" to Tatum when she was in the midst of casting for her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

For the role of Slater King, a tech mogul, in her upcoming film, Kravitz wanted "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." In the end, Tatum was cast as Slater King and Kravitz admitted that he was her "first choice" all along. She told the publication, "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that." The Batman star added, "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

After working on Pussy Island together, they formed a romantic relationship. Elsewhere in her interview with WSJ Magazine, Kravitz explained how working closely with Tatum on her directorial debut helped them form a close connection. She explained, "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself. I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

It wasn't until October 2021 that Kravitz and Tatum confirmed their romance after they were spotted holding hands in New York City, as E! News noted. While the actors aren't especially public about their romance, Kravitz did make a rare comment about their relationship back in February. When it came to how things were going for the pair, she offered simply, "I'm happy." She went on to talk about directing Tatum in Pussy Island. Just as she did during her most recent interview, Kravitz teased the "dark" side of Tatum's upcoming role. The Kimi star even told ELLE that she's very much "excited" to see him "play someone dark," as it's a side that fans haven't really gotten to see on the screen.