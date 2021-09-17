Channing Tatum Shares Photo With Zoe Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

Those ongoing Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz romance rumors have reached a new high after the alleged couple seemingly went Instagram official this week. After attending the 2021 Met Gala together on Monday, the Magic Mike star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of himself and his rumored girlfriend. The image marked their Instagram debut together, with neither Tatum nor Kravitz having previously shared a photo of themselves together to the platform.

Tatum shared the image, snapped at Alica Keys’ exclusive 2021 Met Gala afterparty, to his Instagram Story. In the photo, which was originally posted on Keys’ feed, the actor and Kravitz posed alongside Keys’ singer Moses Sumney, with Sumney standing between Tatum and Kravitz. Tatum wrote over the post, “this night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you [Alicia Keys],” E! News reported.

Speculation surrounding Kravitz and Tatum’s relationship has been swirling for months now, and while the pair hasn’t commented on the dating rumors, they reportedly didn’t shy away from showing plenty of PDA at Keys’ afterparty. After the duo arrived separately at the Met Gala, they were photographed leaving the event together, with PEOPLE reporting that a source said they “did not take their hands off of each other” at the afterparty.

The dating rumors surrounding Tatum and Kravitz were first sparked back in January after Kravitz filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Karl Gusman. While a source at the time denied the dating rumors, insisting that she and Tatum were simply “working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” the speculation was sparked again in August after Tatum and Kravitz were spotted out and about in New York City on multiple occasions. A source recently told PEOPLE that the two continue to be “inseparable” in NYC and “they have this cute and flirty chemistry.” Separate sources said Kravitz “thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person” and Tatum “likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, whom he split from in April 2018. Following the separation, Dewan announced in February 2020 that she was engaged to actor Steve Kazee, and Tatum was linked to singer Jessie J, from whom he later split. Kravitz, meanwhile, was married to Gusman for 18 months, the two having tied the knot in June 2019. Kravitz filed for divorce in December 2020, and the divorce was finalized in August of this year.