✖

Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's divorce has been finalized, bringing an end to their 18-month marriage. According to Entertainment Tonight, the judgement on their divorce was filed with a New York court on Monday, Aug. 23 and entered into the records the following day on Tuesday, Aug. 24. At this time, further details are not available.

The finalization comes less than a year after Kravtiz's representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split. The outlet, which obtained court records, reported at the time that Kravitz filed for divorce from Glusman on Dec. 23. In the months since, neither Kravitz nor Glusman have publicly commented on their separation, though the actress did post a cryptic meme to her Instagram Story in early January that showed a drag queen tossing a bag of trash in a dumpster. The bag was labeled, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good," and Kravitz captioned the post, "mood," according to Us Weekly.

Kravitz and Glusman were first romantically linked back in October 2016 after they were spotted holding hands as they left The Fat Radish restaurant together in New York City. The sighting came just a week after the pair was spotted spending time together in New York City. In the months that followed, however, the couple kept their relationship out of the spotlight until Kravitz confirmed in an interview with the Rolling Stones in 2018 that they were engaged. She told the outlet, "Oh yeah, I'm engaged," later adding, "I haven't told anyone yet — I mean, I haven't told the world. I wanted to keep it private." Kravitz, who said she could "be my weirdest self around" Glusman, said the engagement was a surprise and revealed Glusman hoped to propose in Paris, but a job got in the way. Instead, he created a romantic atmosphere in their living room. Kravitz said, "he nailed it. I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants." She later revealed in an interview with British Vogue that she and Glusman met through a mutual friend and she "instantly felt something." The couple tied the knot in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz. They marked their first wedding anniversary just months before the divorce filing.

In the months since those divorce papers were filed, and amid the divorce being finalized, Kravitz has sparked romance rumors with Channing Tatum. After rumors were first sparked in January, an insider said the duo was just "working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating." However, the rumors again gained steam in August after Kravitz and Tatum were spotted out and about in New York City. According to Page Six, they were most recently spotted together on Monday exiting a supermarket in upstate New York.