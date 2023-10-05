Zendaya Addresses Tom Holland Engagement Rumors After Ring Photo

Zendaya is setting the record straight when it comes to her and Tom Holland's relationship. The Spider-Man co-stars, who are both 27, have been dating for a few years now but that isn't stopping fans from hoping that they are together forever. Zendaya posted a photo on Instagram, only fans pointed out she had a glaring ring on her finger. Many wondered if the duo were preparing to tie the knot, but that was not the case. In a now-deleted video that has been circulating social media, via People, the Euphoria actress just laughed at the comments, saying that she "can't post anything."

The former Disney star also said that she posted the video to show off her Warriors hat and "not for the ring on my right finger." Through her laughter, she wondered if they really thought that's how she would drop the news that she was engaged. With another person off-camera laughing as well, the whole thing seems to be pretty funny for them. But at least she can laugh it off while also addressing the rumors.

Zendaya and Holland were first confirmed to be together in July 2021. Aside from interviews together and paparazzi snaps, they have managed to keep their relationship fairly private. Though there are also the often cute social media posts, especially when it's one or the other's birthday. During an interview with Elle, she did say she plans on keeping the relationship on the down-low. "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya shared. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

As for now, Zendaya and Tom Holland are definitely not engaged. The young couple seems to be enjoying their time together and not rushing into anything. Plus, it sounds like Zendaya already has a plan in place for what happens should her beau ever pop the question and how they would announce it. It would not be with some random photo, so fans should stay away from any and all theories and ideas. Fans will just have to watch their relationship blossom in the Spider-Man trilogy and at least be happy with the fact that they are still very much together. Even if an engagement isn't in the cards just yet.