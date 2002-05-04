Zendaya and Tom Holland Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Photos

✖

After years of speculation, it seems that fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland have confirmation that the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars are romantically linked. In new photos obtained by Page Six, the photogenic twosome was seen making out in Holland's car, running errands together in Los Angeles, and visiting Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer.

Fans initially speculated that the A-lister co-stars were dating back in 2017, when a source told E! that they had bonded while playing love interests in the latest iteration of Spider-Man films. "They got to know each other while on set," the insider said at the time. "They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago. They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them."

A source had also told People in 2017 that their relationship had gotten romantic while filming. "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another." Another source told People that "they're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

However, the Euphoria actress had quickly shut down the rumors. "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu [Tom Holland]???" she tweeted at the time. She also claimed that they were just friends while speaking to Variety in 2017. "He's literally one of my best friends," she explained. "This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

Zendaya has spoken about her dating life a little bit in the past, and she told CR Fashion Book that while she is cautious about relationships, she isn't hostile to the idea. "With anybody you’re with, you have to have a layer of respect, courtesy, understanding, and tolerance," she said. "It’s also important to have somebody who makes you laugh. If someone can’t make me laugh, then that’s wack." If these adorable pictures are any indication, it seems like Holland could be just the guy to make her laugh.