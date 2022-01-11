Zendaya Responds to Boyfriend Tom Holland’s Wish for Appearing on HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland is ready to join her on HBO’s Euphoria, but Zendaya is not hoping to land him a major role in the series. Zendaya and Holland revealed early in 2021 that they are a real-life couple in addition to an on-screen couple in the Spider-Man movies. During their Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, Holland even expressed interest in joining Zendaya on Euphoria, which she said would be an Easter egg if anything.

In an interview with IMDb last month, Holland was asked if he would appear on Euphoria – either as a new character, a cameo or any other role. He responded: “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.” When Zendaya interjected that he should show up as “an Easter egg,” he was more vehement: “I want to be in Euphoria!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/JdwZwrs8Qt0

This week, after the Euphoria Season 2 premiere broke records for HBO Max, she didn’t seem to have changed her tune. In a solo interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya said: “He supported me through the whole season. [We have] talked about it. You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

Of course, if Holland really was visiting Zendaya on set throughout the filming of Euphoria Season 2, there’s no guarantee that he won’t be making an appearance at some point. If so, however, it is a well-kept secret. Meanwhile, fans are already combing through set photos where some believe they can see Holland in the background.

Euphoria could not be more different than the Spider-Man franchise where Holland and Zendaya met. The show is an explicit depiction of high school students’ experimentation with sex and drugs in all manner of combinations as they navigate their relationships and their traumas together. Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict recovering in Season 1 and looking for her place in the world.

Euphoria premiered in June of 2019 and fans have been waiting impatiently for the new season, which finally premiered on Sunday. According to a report by Deadline, it was the “strongest digital premiere performance” for any HBO series since the HBO Max streaming service was launched last year. Euphoria is streaming there now, and another new episode premieres on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.