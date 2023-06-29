Tom Holland Reveals How His Carpentry Skills Impressed Now-Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland's carpentry skills helped him win Zendaya's affection. As part of a video interview with UNILAD, the Spider-Man actor, 27, said he once won over his girlfriend Zendaya, 26, by repairing a door for her. It was discussed when Holland spoke about being "a trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters." "Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it. I made my mum's kitchen table, I made my mum's office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad," said Holland. Afterward, he recalled, "I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now we're in love." During an interview with GQ in 2019, Holland spoke about how his parents sent him to carpentry school in 2014, and he "loved it."

"I was auditioning, auditioning, auditioning, and I just hit a bit of a rut. And I think, personally, and this is me being very honest, I had just done a Ron Howard film, and I thought I was dog's bollocks. I was like, 'I've just done a Ron Howard film. I don't need to audition for stuff anymore.' And it was quite the contrary," he said. "I basically got into this rut where I wasn't, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, I'll get this job, I'll get this job. And I didn't. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth," recounted Holland. He added, "And my mum said, 'Look, you're not getting any work, so you need to go and have a plan B. I've booked you at this carpentry school in Cardiff. Six-week course. You're gonna go, you're gonna learn to be a carpenter.' "

Regarding The Crowded Room actor's various skills, he happens to be a keen golfer as well. It is known that Holland, who has been a golf enthusiast since he was a kid, often takes his co-stars out on the course to play golf with him. Among Holland's golfing buddies are his Uncharted co-star Mark Wahlberg and Marvel star Chris Pratt. During a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said playing golf helps him relieve the stress of being a Hollywood star. "Playing golf is what I do. I'm addicted to golf and had I not been addicted to golf, I would have had a very different career," he explained. "It's a nice way to disconnect from what's going on around you. I turn my phone off and I just enjoy being outdoors with my friends, my brothers and my dad."

"And golf is also incredibly humbling," Holland said. "Over the last few years, I've been very lucky that my career has taken twists and turns, but all the kind of twists and turns that I could only have dreamed of. And very often, I'll go out and play golf to celebrate, and it will very, very quickly humble me by destroying me." In his cover story for THR, he also praised Zendaya's skills on the green. "I've given her a few lessons," Holland said of their golfing together. "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."