Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Are Officially Dating

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are Instagram official! Following years of rumors that the Memphis rap mogul and daughter of Run-DMC legend Rev Run were an item, Gotti and Simmons made their relationship official on New Years' Eve, when they documented their end-of-the-year celebrations on social media.

Confirmation of their relationship came on Saturday, Dec. 31 when Gotti, real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims, took to Instagram to share a video of Simmons in a black dress standing next to a black Rolls-Royce. In the video, set to Lil Baby and Fridayy's "Forever," Gotti can be heard telling Simmons, "Happy new year. You looking good," to which Simmons responds, "Mmmm, thanks." The caption on the video read, "Ain loss a crush since High School."

Although Gotti and Simmons dodged romance rumors for years, they went all-in on Saturday. Shortly after sharing that initial clip, Gotti returned to Instagram to share a gallery of images of himself and his girlfriend, including one photo of himself sweetly ushering Simmons out of the vehicle. A second image showed the pair sharing a kiss. Simmons shared a similar gallery to her own account, writing, "you are all I need and more." The pair also shared highlights of their night, which included taking in the fireworks as the clock struck midnight, on their respective Instagram Stories.

The weekend confirmation of their relationship came after years of rumors that the two were an item. Back in 2015, Gotti even admitted his crush on Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," in which he raps, "And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold' / Fuck it, I'm gon' let the world know (goals)." He again professed his love for Simmons on his 2017 "Save It For Me" collaboration with Chris Brown, signing, "Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n-gga cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I'm moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin' her name made him move faster." The pair were then spotted together at a nightclub for Simmons' 35th birthday in September, according to HipHopDX.

Gotti and Simmons finally making their relationship Instagram official sparked plenty of responses. Commenting on Gotti's initial post, oe person quipped, "you manifested this one fam!" Somebody else wrote of the news, "this really brings me joy! Gotti said Patience is Key!"