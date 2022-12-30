Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors

Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

A source told the publication that things couldn't be better between Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. "Hailey and Justin are doing incredible as a couple. They are each other's rocks. They make sure they're there for each other for whatever each of them needs and show their support for one another," the source said. "They have so much love and passion in their relationship and share the same beliefs and values, so it's easy for them to get along," the source adds. "They love doing pretty much everything together, especially traveling."

Gomez has been linked to several men recently, most frequently The Weeknd. But her relationship with Bieber was seemingly her last real romance, lasting on and off for eight years.

She opened up about the impact their breakup had on her in her AppleTV+ documentary. "Everything was so public," Gomez explained. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore…I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the [hat], it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me."