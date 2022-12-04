Simu Liu Goes Instagram Official With His Girlfriend

Simu Liu has posted an Instagram update about his new relationship. In a photo uploaded to the social media platform Friday, the Shang-Chi actor, 33, posed with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, at the premiere of Violent Night in Los Angeles. The photo shows Liu smiling with an arm around Hsu, wearing a colorful Christmas sweater featuring martini glasses and Yin-Yang motifs, with white jeans. Meanwhile, Hsu wore a green sweater and gray skirt with a snowy landscape design. This photo was taken at the end of the large Santa Claus poster for the movie, prompting Liu to joke, "pictured: two asians in front of santa's crotch 🎅🏻." In late November, Hsu posted a photo of herself and Liu at a Blackpink concert, making their relationship official on Instagram. Earlier this year, Liu had been linked to actress Jade Bender. After spending time together at a Jimmy Kimmel Live taping and going on a dinner date, the couple debuted on the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYs in July.

Following that, they appeared together at Comic-Con and at the Bullet Train premiere in August, where they were photographed taking silly photos. Liu confirmed in September that he and Jade Bender had broken up. In September, Liu confirmed he was single again at the tech conference Dreamforce in San Francisco, per SFGate.com. As a result of a Sept. 3 Instagram post, Salesforce executive vice president Jody Kohner asked him about his relationship status. After starring in a Marvel movie, Liu reflected on its impact on his life in the post. Liu wrote that he was neglecting "to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health" during the whirlwind experience on the Shang-Chi media tour.

"How are you today?" Kohner asked Liu. He alluded to a potential breakup with Bender during the question-and-answer segment at the conference. "I'm OK, I'm OK," Liu replied, reports SFGate. "I'm learning to prioritize myself, I'm becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems... It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. "I experienced moments where I'm living my dream, and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," Liu continued. He then added that he is "also going through a breakup," which made the audience break into "awws. "That's probably also contributing to it, but that's OK, I'll be OK," Liu said.