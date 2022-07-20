Sarah Hyland Embarks on Star-Studded Bachelorette Trip

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland is preparing for her upcoming nuptials and recently kicked things off with a fun-filled bachelorette party weekend with her closest gal pals. Hyland is set to say "I Do" to Wells Adams. The two were first linked in 2017. Hyland shared that their connection started thanks to social media. "Have you seen those memes of 'Slide Into the DMs'? That. He slid into my DMs," she explained in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2018. "I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, 'That's really cute!'" They've been practically inseparable since.

By summer 2018, they were living together in LA. Hyland, who suffers from kidney dysplasia, says Adams has been the biggest supporter through her health crisis. Kidney dysplasia is a condition in which the internal structures of one or both of a fetus' kidneys do not develop normally while in the womb. "He's seen me at my worst," she told Self Magazine in December 2018. "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person."

Adams has proven he can be the knight and shining armor, and Hyland's bridal party is happy to help them celebrate. Her star-studded bridal party weekend had Instagram users jealous. Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree are two of her celeb friends who made the list. The tropical excursion was held in Punta Mita, Mexico, on the weekend of July 9.