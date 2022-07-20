Sarah Hyland Embarks on Star-Studded Bachelorette Trip
Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland is preparing for her upcoming nuptials and recently kicked things off with a fun-filled bachelorette party weekend with her closest gal pals. Hyland is set to say "I Do" to Wells Adams. The two were first linked in 2017. Hyland shared that their connection started thanks to social media. "Have you seen those memes of 'Slide Into the DMs'? That. He slid into my DMs," she explained in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2018. "I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, 'That's really cute!'" They've been practically inseparable since.
By summer 2018, they were living together in LA. Hyland, who suffers from kidney dysplasia, says Adams has been the biggest supporter through her health crisis. Kidney dysplasia is a condition in which the internal structures of one or both of a fetus' kidneys do not develop normally while in the womb. "He's seen me at my worst," she told Self Magazine in December 2018. "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person."
Adams has proven he can be the knight and shining armor, and Hyland's bridal party is happy to help them celebrate. Her star-studded bridal party weekend had Instagram users jealous. Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree are two of her celeb friends who made the list. The tropical excursion was held in Punta Mita, Mexico, on the weekend of July 9.
Bridal shower of a lifetime
Weeks before the weekend in Mexico, Hyland was treated to a bridal shower by her bridal party. She told PEOPLE Magazine it was the "bridal shower of my dreams…I have the best friends in the entire world, the most amazing humans who love to dance and sing and love each other," she said. "We were being silly and just feeling free."
Boats and brides
The actress posted a snapshot from the middle of the ocean with her bride squad. She donned a white one-piece with "bride" written on it, while her girls donned black one-pieces with "bridesmaid." She also has some bridesmen in her wedding.
Three amigos
The High School Musical standout shared a photo with Magree and Hyland in their bathing suits in the back seat of a car. It appeared they were enjoying some canned spirits along the ride.
Beach vibes
The group partied from sun up to sun down with sand beneath their feet and palm trees surrounding them. Whatever vacation home they stayed in had not only a pool, but seemingly direct beach access.
Countdown to the wedding
Hyland and Adams have been planning their wedding for three years. Getting engaged right before the pandemic began threw their plans for a loop like many couples but they are ready to exchange vows.
Happy to make it official
Hyland says they are ready to be husband and wife but not breaking the bank while doing it. "We are practical," she told PEOPLE. "We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don't think a lot is going to change."