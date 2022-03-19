‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Clears up Baby Speculation

Sarah Hyland’s latest Instagram post set off a ton of speculation that she welcomed a child with her fiancé Wells Adams. The Modern Family star posted several photos of herself and Adams posing with a newborn Avett Adams. She subsequently had to issue an update to her original post to clarify that the little one is their nephew, the son of Adams’ brother Brett and his wife Autumn.

Hyland started off her caption by introducing the world to baby Avett. She wrote that he’s “The yummiest little baby on earth… even Boo thinks so.” The actor then thanked Brett and Autumn for “bringing him in to this world and making my ovaries explode!!!” Hyland continued, “I can’t wait to get back home and spoil him rotten.” It wasn’t before long that fans took to the comments section to speculate whether it was Hyland and Adams’ own baby, despite the fact that she tagged Avett’s parents in the post. As a result, she added an update to the bottom of her caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hyland wrote simply, “He’s our nephew!!! @wellsadams and I did not have a baby.” She included several laughing emojis in her update to show that they got a kick out of the speculation. The Modern Family star and The Bachelorette alum have been together for quite a while, which certainly played into the baby speculation. This would have been a major next step for the couple, who began dating in 2017. They became engaged in 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair have had to postpone their wedding a couple of times already. According to PEOPLE, they originally planned to exchange vows in August 2020. Even though their big day has been postponed multiple times, they’re both looking forward to hopefully tying the knot in 2022. In January 2022, Adams opened up about wedding planning and the ongoing problems that they’ve faced over the course of the pandemic. He told ET Canada, “Listen, we’ve postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we’re just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out.” He continued, “I’m not sure if we can wait another year. We’ll see. Who knows what’s going to happen.”