Who Is Justin Hartley's Wife? Meet Sofia Pernas

After This Is Us alum Justin Hartley officially divorced from Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause after four years, he was quick to find someone else to spend his life with. Hartley has been linked to Blood & Treasure star Sofia Pernas for several years now. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met in 2015 on the set of The Young and The Restless, co-starring on the soap together for almost a year. In 2020, it was revealed that they were dating and reportedly tied the knot a year later.

While Hartley is gearing up to star in the new CBS drama Tracker premiering after the Super Bowl on Sunday, who is Pernas? The actress made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2009 in the television film The Immortal Voyage of Captain Drake. Since then, she's appeared in episodes of NCIS, Leverage, Jane the Virgin, and Quantum Leap. She met her hubby on The Young and The Restless while portraying Marisa Sierras, the girlfriend of Hartley's Adam Newman's nephew. Pernas also starred in the action drama The Brave, which was canceled by NBC after one season.

Pernas is set to appear in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film in an undisclosed role. According to her IMDb, she has no other projects in the works, at least for now. Since she didn't get a chance to appear alongside Hartley on This Is Us, maybe she will be able to make an appearance on Tracker? The series does follow a "case of the week" format, meaning that Hartley's Colter Shaw will help someone and find someone new in each episode. Maybe Pernas can be part of one of the storylines?

Meanwhile, Justin Hartley has not been shy to show off his wife on Instagram. Just recently, the actor shared a video to Instagram of their night at the Golden Globes, where he presented with Hunter Schafer. Pernas also shared some photos from that night, proving that they might have been the best-looking couple there. From the looks of it, they are as in love and happy as ever, which is all that matters.

Hopefully the duo will appear in another project together, whether that is Tracker or not. Fans will just have to tune into the premiere this Sunday, February 11 immediately following Super Bowl LVIII on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ to see what happens. (Click here for a Paramount + free trial.)