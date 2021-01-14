Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's Divorce Is Officially Finalized

✖

It's officially over between Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley. The This Is Us actor and Selling Sunset star's divorce was settled in confidential mediation per Us Weekly Thursday, despite a source sharing that the two did not sign a prenuptial agreement. According to the publication's source, neither member of the former couple appeared in court ahead of the mediation but managed to work things out in private in July 2020.

They are now waiting on the court to process their paperwork and a judge to sign off on the end of their marriage after first saying 'I do' in October 2017. "Chrishell has moved on with her life," an insider emphasized to the magazine and "is looking forward to new beginnings" with her boyfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, whom she met while competing on Season 29 of the ABC show.

Hartley filed for divorce from his wife of two years in November 2019. Some juicy details of what allegedly went down in the messy split aired during Season 3 of Selling Sunset, during which Stause claimed she found out about Hartley's divorce filing via text. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed," she said on an episode of the show. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew." The real estate agent added later, "If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it."

Stause's romance with Motsepe shocked fans who watched her compete alongside partner Gleb Savchenko on Dancing With the Stars, especially after his divorce announcement coincided with their elimination from the show. However, both parties have maintained they were only friends during their time as partners, and Stause announced in December she was dating another pro from the dance competition, Motsepe. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair is "officially dating," explaining their connection, "Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, ‘I’m single, you’re single. Let’s try this.’”

As for Hartley, he is currently dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. "Justin has moved on from Chrishell," a source told Entertainment Tonight after news of the divorce's conclusion broke. "He’s happy with Sofia and just wants to keep things moving, grow, and go on with his life." The actor, the insider added, "has been ready to put this relationship behind him and focus on what’s to come."