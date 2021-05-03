'This Is Us': Why People Think Justin Hartley Might Have Gotten Married Again

✖

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and his girlfriend, actress Sofia Pernas, sparked marriage rumors when photos from their Malibu beach outing on Saturday surfaced. The two are seen wearing rings on their left ring fingers, hinting that there might have been secret nuptials. The two worked together on CBS' The Young and the Restless and were first linked early last year. Hartley was previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Hartley, 44, and Pernas, 31, were seen having a good time in Malibu. Hartley wore a red band on his left ring finger, while Pernas had a silver band on her own left finger, reports Page Six. Pernas wore a white top and jeans, while Hartley wore a blue shirt and jeans. Representatives for the actors did not comment.

Pernas and Hartley were linked in May 2020, and photos of the couple kissing outside a Los Angeles doctor's office surfaced in June 2020. However, they did not go Instagram official until they shared photos together on New Year's Day. Since then though, Hartley has been more open about discussing their relationship, even talking to Seth Meyers about how his daughter, Isabella, 16, ruined his romantic birthday plans with Pernas.

On the night before Hartley's birthday, he thought it would be a good idea to go for a swim with Pernas. "It's raining in California. It's kind of romantic. It's my birthday tomorrow.' So we go swimming and we get in the hot tub. We're having a great time," Hartley recalled on Late Night with Seth Meyers in February. They were ready to go back inside at bout 3 a.m. when Hartley realized Isabella locked them out of the house. They knocked on Isabella's bedroom window and Hartley knew he probably scarred her for life. After Isabella woke up, she finally let them in.

The actor joked that Isabella might have had nefarious reasons for locking him and Pernas out. "I was replaying the events of the car, locking me out in the rain, and she's 16, I was like, my daughter, she's trying to kill me," he joked. "I thought, now I'm going to sleep with one eye open."

Hartley was first married to his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, and they are parents to Isabella. In 2017, Hartley married Stuase. He filed for divorce in November 2019. Stause claimed Hartley told her about his plans to file for divorce via text message. A judge finalized their divorce in February.

Hartley is best known for playing Kevin Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. He also played Nicholas Foxworth Crane on Passions, Green Arrow on Smallville, and Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless. Pernas played Marisa Sierras on The Young and the Restless and now stars in CBS' Blood & Treasure.