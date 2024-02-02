Jim Carrey Returning for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Try as he may, it seems everyone's favorite speedy blue hedgehog just can't defeat his mortal enemy. Variety reports that Jim Carrey will be returning for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, once again reprising his role as Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik. Details of the film are being kept fairly secret but there's no denying that it's a little bit of a surprise that Carrey is coming back, considering the way Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ended, but we'll say no more...

Carrey joins fellow returning cast members Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone). Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is directed by Jeff Fowler, fro a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. All four men have worked on the previous entries in the film franchise.

There's no denying that Carrey has a multitude of beloved films under his belt, and he previously revealed what it would take for him to return for Ace Ventura or The Cable Guy sequels. During an interview with E! News, promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey opened up about his career and past roles. When asked about whether or not he'd ever want to revisit some of his more famous characters, Carrey explained that it would take a bold new vision for him to step back into parts such as the outlandish pet detective.

"I think after the fact, when there's been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what's going on, you know. If Chris Nolan came to me and said 'I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting'...then I might listen," Carrey said while chuckling. "But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there's not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn't there."

Notably, in 2021 it was announced that Ace Ventura 3 — a new sequel to the classic '90s comedy franchise — was in the works at Amazon. The news was revealed in an interview with the team from Morgan Creek, the studio that produced Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and its predecessor, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995). During a conversation with Park Circus, a representative for Morgan Creek revealed the news of the in-development sequel, revealing "Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers." There have been no updates on Ace Ventura 3 since the announcement.