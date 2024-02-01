'He's a Good Man': Justin Hartley Previews Role on New Series 'Tracker'

Justin Hartley's new character is nothing like Kevin Pearson. The actor is starring in CBS' new series, Tracker, based on the book The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. In each episode, Colter Shaw, played by Hartley, travels the country as a "reward-seeker" and helps the police solve crimes. He also assists private citizens locate missing persons, and that may have the potential to bring in a This Is Us reunion. During a virtual Tracker Q&A panel with Hartley, producers, and some of the stars, PopCulture.com asked the This Is Us alum to describe Colter and his life as a rewardist, and Hartley shared that he is a "good man."

"He wants to do good things for people in need," Hartley explained. "And I think we talk a lot about how he's a restless guy. He can go in and sort of help a situation, there's an outcome, and then he leaves. He has a hard time running away. He has a hard time not running away, and I don't think he intentionally runs away. I just think it's sort of how he is. He's afraid of a lot of stuff, oddly enough, and I think that's why he's trying to fill this void that is probably unfillable, but he's trying to fill it with these rewards and helping strangers. And he's sort of created this family around him to try to fill all these voids that, like I said, I don't think he can fill."

(Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS)

"And I also think surface level, I think he enjoys the action and the fun and the excitement and not being tied down and the freedom," Hartley continued. "But yeah, I think it's definitely, when you look at his past, his childhood, the way he was brought up, what happened to his father, the questions that he has about his family, the paranoia that he was surrounded by when he was younger and then you look at what he does as an adult, it all makes sense, and you go, 'Well, he's a product of his environment, what happened to him as a youth.'"

Traveling the country as a "reward-seeker" is definitely not your typical job. However, it sounds like Colter Shaw has it locked down. Fans won't have to wait very long to find out more about Colter Shaw when Tracker premieres immediately following Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 as part of CBS' spring 2024 schedule.