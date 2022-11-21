TV Host Gets Engaged During Tokyo Getaway

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Robi Domingo. The Filipino host, VJ, and actor is an engaged man after he dropped to one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, in the middle of the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo during their recent trip to Japan.

The couple confirmed the exciting relationship update on Instagram earlier this month, Domingo and Pineda both sharing photos from the special moment to their respective accounts. Sharing the news with his followers, Domingo quipped that he was "officially off the market" as he posted a gallery of images that began with a photo of him taking a knee and pulling out a ring. The gallery included the adorable moments that followed as Pineda said "yes," Domingo placed the ring on his now-fiancée's finger, and the newly engaged couple embraced. Pineda shared similar images to her own account, writing, "GAME NA."

While the engagement – which was witnessed by Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo and Joshua Garcia, friends who were enjoying the Japan vacation with the couple – went flawless, it wasn't the original plan. Domingo previously told ABS-CBN News that he initially intended to propose in New York City, though he was forced to abandon those plans due to scheduling conflicts. Following their sweet engagement this month, he revealed to ABS-CBN Teleradyo that he knew he wanted to ask Pineda to marry him after the 2022 elections made him realize that they have the same ideals. He also credited Pineda with helping to keep him grounded use his voice for the people.

"She gives me so much purpose and we have the same goals, we have the same ideologies, and I just can't stop talking to her. I love conversing with her, especially with ideas," Domingo told the outlet. "Sometimes, I get to be distracted with certain luhos in the world and she would just hold me back and say this is the wants of the world (and) this is what we need and this is what you need to do, you are given a voice, use it wisely."

Doming and Pineda have been dating for four years. Domingo, born Robert Marion Eusebio Domingo, is a beloved Filipino VJ, actor, dancer, and host. He rose to fame after competing as a contestant on Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus in 2008, Domingo finishing he competition as the first runner-up. He went on to become a member of ABS-CBN's group of film and television talents collectively known as Star Magic.