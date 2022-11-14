Model Engaged to Soccer Player Just Weeks After Their Relationship Went Public

A model and a soccer star are getting married. Anna Modler recently went to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to soccer player Eric Dier. The 24-year-old posted photos of her and Dier with the engagement ring while writing, "I said ja." This comes after Modler and Dier went public with their relationship in September.

"Eric and Anna are blissfully happy. They have been seeing a lot of each other," a source told The Sun at the time. "Eric has told pals it has been a great few weeks – getting back into the England squad and landing a stunning girl who was previously on the arm of an Arsenal star. He can't stop scoring on the pitch and has netted a cracker off of it. Anna is smitten and has told friends Eric could be 'the one.' They are getting serious, so watch this space."

Dier currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur and is about to marry Modler who is the ex of Arsenal's former star Alexis Sanchez. Modler has over 110,000 followers on Instagram. According to her bio and Instagram profile, Modler is from South Africa but lives in London.

Dier, 28, has been with Tottenham Hotspur since 2014 and has been on the England national team since 2015. He can play multiple positions on the pitch and has scored 12 goals in his club career. Dier has led Tottenham Hotspur to runner-up in the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 and runner-up in the Football League/EFL Cup in 2014-15 and 2020-21.

In 2020, GQ spoke to Dier about appearing in the Prime Video reality series All of Northing: Tottenham Hotspur. "Yeah, I haven't watched any of it [yet]," Dier said. "I actually spoke to [basketball player] Steve Kerr a couple of days ago about it, because obviously he was in The Last Dance [the Netflix documentary about the record-breaking Chicago Bulls season]. I said to him, "You know, looking back on an incredible season and winning and everything you did, that must be a lot more enjoyable than what it would be like for me!" And I don't really enjoy watching myself back anyway. So I don't think I will [watch it]. But maybe, you know, in 20 years time or something, it could be nice to look back on, even though it wasn't the season we wanted."