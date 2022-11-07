'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Engaged

Tammy Slaton is engaged! The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Caleb last month, reports The Sun, after meeting her beau in the Ohio weight loss treatment center where Slaton has resided for almost a year. In a video obtained by the publication, fans can see Caleb placing a ring on Tammy's finger and telling her how much he loves her during the proposal, which appears to have taken place outside of the facility. The two then seal the deal with a hug and a kiss.

"She's began dating Caleb in rehab, and I'm so happy they met in person and were not dating online," a source close to Slaton told The Sun. "They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They've been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome." It's unclear when exactly Tammy and Caleb got together, but the reality personality was last connected romantically to a man named Mikey Mooney in May.

Slaton and Caleb are reportedly wasting no time getting married, and plan to have a "small, private ceremony" in Ohio sometime in November. The source even stated that the two have already submitted their application for a marriage license and that Caleb is planning on moving to Kentucky after they get married to be with his bride. It's unclear if this wedding is being filmed by TLC for Slaton's show, 1,000-Lb. Sisters, or if sister Amy Slaton will attend.

Amy and her husband, Michel Halterman, welcomed their second child, son Glenn, in July. The little boy was born weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces and measured in at 17.5 inches long. In a statement to TODAY, Amy shared "The wait is finally over... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman." She continued, "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!" The couple is now parents to Glenn and his older brother Gage, who was born in November 2020 after the TLC star's pregnancy was documented for a season of 1,000-Lb. Sisters.