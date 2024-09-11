Travis Kelce and His Brother Jason Cheer on Taylor Swift Ahead of VMAs

Taylor Swift is receiving plenty of support as she heads into 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night. "The Tortured Poets Department" singer, 34, could potentially make history as the most-awarded musician in VMAs history, with the chance to shatter several other records with her 12 nominations, and ahead of her big night, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce cheered her on.

"She's nominated for about 10 of those things tonight," Travis gushed on the Sept. 11 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast. "Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are some of the cooler trophies."

His brother was just as supportive, the former Philadelphia Eagles center agreeing the Moon Person trophies are "really cool" before clapping and stating, "Let's go, Tay! Come on, Tay!" Travis added, "Stay on top! Here we go! Wishing everyone the best, though," with Jason quipping, "Unless you're up against Tay. Then I hope you lo-," stopping himself just before saying "lose."

Swift leads this year's VMA nominees with 12 nods – eight for her "Fortnight" music video, her collaboration with Post Malone, including Video of the Year. She also racked up noms in two social categories, as well as Best Pop and Artist of the Year categories. The evening could prove to be a massive night for the "Karma" singer, who could potentially shatter numerous records. With 23 VMA wins already under her belt, Swift just needs to take home eight wins to secure her place as the most-awarded musician in VMAs history. That title is currently held by Beyoncé, who has 30 total VMAs. If she takes home a trophy for Video of the Year, she will make history as the first artist to win the night's biggest award five times. She could also beat Peter Gabriel's 37-year-old record for most awards won in one show, become the first artist to win the Video of the Year category three years in a row, and win Artist of the Year two years in a row, among others.

At this time, it remains unclear if the 14-time Grammy winner will attend this year's VMAs at UBS Arena on Long Island, New York, though the show is a long-time favorite for Swift. It's also uncertain if Travis will be at her side if she does attend. His attendance would come as little surprise, though, given the couple's frequent shows of support for one another, and would come just a little more than a week after the singer supported her boyfriend at the NFL opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards air live from UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.