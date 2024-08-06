2024 MTV VMAs Nominations Announced: Taylor Swift Leads With 10 Nods

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominees are official! MTV announced Tuesday which of the hottest names in music will be recognized at this year's VMAs, airing live from UBS Arena in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees this year, with nods for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Close behind her is "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who has nine nominations this year, followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and Ariana Grande, all of whom received six. Swift could shatter her own record-breaking Video of the Year streak during September's show, becoming the only artist to ever three-peat and win five times in the coveted category.

From Tuesday, Aug. 6, through Friday, Aug. 30, fans can vote for their favorites across the 15 categories at vote.mtv.com. Voting for Best New Artist will remain active going into the show on Sept. 10. Keep reading for the full list of nominees below.

Complete List of 2024 VMAs Nominees:

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Billie Eilish – "LUNCH"

Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"

Eminem – "Houdini"

SZA – "Snooze"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"



Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin On Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"



Best New Artist:

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV Push Performance of the Year:

August 2023: Kaliii – "Area Codes"

September 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum"

October 2023: Benson Boone – "In The Stars"

November 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU"

December 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

January 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones"

February 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

March 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova"

April 2024: Flyana Boss – "yeaaa"

May 2024: Laufey – "Goddess"

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – "EASY"

July 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun"

Best Collaboration:

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy "

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be"

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – "Wild Ones"

Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Best Pop:

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop:

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy "

Eminem – "Houdini"

GloRilla – "Yeah Glo!"

Gunna – "fukumean"

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA"

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – "FE!N"

Best R&B:

Alicia Keys – "Lifeline"

Muni Long – "Made For Me"

SZA – "Snooze"

Tyla – "Water"

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – "Good Good"

Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

Best Alternative:

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed"

Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)"

Best Rock:

Bon Jovi – "Legendary"

Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Green Day – "Dilemma"

Kings of Leon – "Mustang"

Lenny Kravitz – "Human"

U2 – "Atomic City"

Best Latin:

Anitta – "Mil Veces"

Bad Bunny – "MONACO"

KAROL G – "MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN"

Myke Towers – "LALA"

Peso Pluma & Anitta – "BELLAKEO"

Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky"

Shakira & Cardi B – "Puntería"

Best Afrobeats:

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song"

Burna Boy – "City Boys"

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – "Sensational"

Tems – "Love Me JeJe"

Tyla – "Water"

USHER, Pheelz – "Ruin"

Best K-Pop:

Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"

LISA – "Rockstar"

NCT Dream – "Smoothie"

NewJeans – "Super Shy"

Stray Kids – "LALALALA"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Deja vu"

Video For Good:

Alexander Stewart – "if only you knew"

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")"

Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best For Me"

RAYE – "Genesis."

Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"

Best Direction:

Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves" – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – "Houdini" – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please" – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography:

Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov

Charli xcx – "Von dutch" – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – "Illusion" – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – "obsessed" – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Best Editing:

Anitta – "Mil Veces" – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – "Houdini" – Editing by David Checel

LISA – "Rockstar" – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Editing by Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography:

Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – "Houdini" – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

LISA – "Rockstar" – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – "Touching The Sky" – Choreography by Felix 'Fefe' Burgos

Tate McRae – "Greedy" – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – "Rush" – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande – "the boy is mine" – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – "Houdini" – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – "Selfish" – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA" – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – "get him back!" – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Art Direction: