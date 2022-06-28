Travis Barker's Son Landon Reportedly Dating Majorly Popular TikTok Star

Travis Barker's 18-year-old son Landon is reportedly dating TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. Speculation sparked in early June after The D'Amelio Show star, 18, was spotted leaving Barker's concert with Landon, and sources confirmed to PEOPLE Monday that the two are "seeing each other," despite it being the "early stages" of their relationship.

Landon and Charli were also seen leaving the debut album launch party of Charli's sister, Dixie D'Amelio, and were recently tattooed by the same Los Angeles-based artist earlier this week, adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the two were more than just friends. Neither Landon nor Charli have confirmed their relationship at this point, but have previously been known to hang out with the same group of friends even before rumors of their romance surfaced.

Landon was previously linked to social media personality Devenity Perkins in 2016 but hasn't had any public relationships since. Before Landon, Charli famously dated fellow TikToker and musician Lil Huddy, real name Chase Hudson. Hudson was on and off with Charli, as shown in the D'Amelio family's reality series, before the young couple officially ended their relationship in April 2020 following rumors of infidelity on Hudson's side.

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," Charli wrote on social media at the time. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us." Despite their split, Charli noted, "We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!"

She continued, "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him. I'm sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore."

Hudson's note had a similar sentiment. "Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together," he wrote at the time. "Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. We are sorry it's taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first."