Charli D'Amelio's Instagram Has Been Totally Perfect This Year

It's only two months into 2021, but dancer and social media personality Charli D'Amelio is already winning at Instagram. The 16-year-old is taking the social media platform by storm with her sun-kissed photos, throwback posts, and coffee-loving images, proving she has the perfect account. Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, D'Amelio got her start in entertainment at an early age, beginning dance lessons at just 3. She practiced quietly until March 2019, when she created a TikTok account and quickly launched to viral stardom thanks to her viral dance videos, post with her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, and other videos. Her TikTok account now boasts more than 100 million followers, making her the most followed person on the social media platform. That stardom has led to appearances on talk shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, attending Paris Fashion Week, corporate sponsors, and even a 2020 Super Bowl commercial. D'Amelio has also released a book, Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real, which, according to Teen Vogue, became a New York Times bestseller in 2020. While D'Amelio is best known for TikTok, she has also made a name for herself on Instagram. Her account has garnered 37.8 million followers, with fans flocking to her page to see her new posts. Keep scrolling to see some of her 2021 Instagram posts.

First post of 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) D'Amelio's first post of the new year came on Jan. 4 when she shared a series of throwback photos to mark her mother's birthday. In the post, she wrote, "let's all wish my momma a very happy birthday!!! thank you momma for being the best mom in the whole wide world!! i love you so much."

Throwback Sunday View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) Speaking with Teen Vogue recently, D'Amelio admitted living life in the spotlight isn't always easy, admitting, "obviously all have our ups and downs. It's a difficult thing to understand, especially when you're in the beginning of this." She credited her family for keeping her grounded and helping her through those difficult times, explaining, "if I didn't have my family around to lean on and if we weren't all in this together, I think I would be a completely different person right now… I'm just so thankful to have them be such supportive parents when this is something so new to me, but also so new to them. And it's been difficult definitely, but just so thankful to have them and we all are here together at the end of the day."

Birthday Celebrations View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) On Jan 27, D'Amelio took to the social media platform to celebrate friend Madi Monroe's birthday, writing that Monroe "was born on this day seventeen years ago and all i have to say is thank you erika for birthing my best friend." Sharing a gallery of images highlighting their friendship, she added, "for two people who are complete opposites somehow we found a way to find everything in common. i am forever thankful i have you in my life !! i love you madi." Monroe responded to the post with the comment, "my twin flame" and "i love you so much."

Squishmallow Envy View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) Between throwback photos and marking special occasions, D'Amelio has drawn up some envy thanks to her impressive sqishmallow collection. The teen showed off her collection on Feb. 1 with a gallery of images of herself surrounded by the round stuffed animals. In the comments, Monroe joked, "when u told me u ordered a few i thought u meant like 5....." D'Amelio's sister, Dixie, meanwhile, jumped in with, "ur insane."

Poolside Snaps View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) On Feb. 5, the teen took to Instagram with photos of herself walking alongside a pool. She wrote, "love laugh la literally life lol." Her sister called out the caption with the comment, "what does that mean." Many fans were simply impressed by D'Amelio's outfit, with one person writing, "that jackettt is so cute."

Coffee Obsessed View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli d'amelio (@charlidamelio) D'Amelio has also used her Instagram account to showcase her love of coffee. A quick glimpse at her most recent post will find several images with her holding a cup of coffee, particularly Dunkin. She joked in one post, "[Dunkin] : a love story."