TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Join Kardashian Family at Hulu With Reality Series

Just a week after signing the Kardashians to a major deal, Disney's Hulu announced another family-based reality series on Friday. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, her sister Dixie D'Amelio and their family will star in an eight-episode documentary series for the streaming platform. The D'Amelio Show will follow the family as they balance their sudden social media fame with their values.

"We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life," D'Amelio's father, Marc D'Amelio said in a statement, reports E! News. "We've always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we're really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we're looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don't get to see on our social channels."

D'Amelio, 16, was born in Norwalk, Connecticut and gained fame on TikTok for sharing videos of herself dancing to trending songs. She also has a following on YouTube, where she has over 8.7 million subscribers. In August, Forbes listed her as the second-highest-grossing TikTok star, earning $4 million in the previous year through her sponsorship deals. Her 19-year-old sister Dixie has 6.98 million subscribers on YouTube and has recorded singles with Liam Payne and Wiz Khalifa. She came in just behind her sister on Forbes' list, earning $2.9 million in the previous year, according to the magazine.

Hulu has been making major strides in the reality TV realm, following the success of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. Its biggest win to date is wooing the Kardashian and Jenner family after their long-running series Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends on E! Network. Hulu announced last week that the sisters and their mother, Kris Jenner, will develop "new global content" as part of a multi-year deal. Their shows will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney's new Star platform internationally. The first Kardashian content will debut on Hulu in 2021, as will The D'Amelio Show.

The Kardashians announced the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September. The show will wrap up with 20 seasons airing over 14 years, making it one of the longest-running reality TV shows in U.S. history. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim Kardashian West wrote in September.