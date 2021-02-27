Charli D'Amelio Speaks out on Her Schooling Situation Amid TikTok Success, Pandemic

✖

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio might be a social media superstar by day, but she also has to find some time to do her schoolwork. It is not easy, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when most learning is still being done virtually. In a new interview on David Dobrik's Views YouTube channel, the 16-year-old explained how challenging it is to get her work done and continue creating videos for her legions of fans.

Charli's sister, Dixie D'Amelio, 19, said she already graduated high school, but Charli is still in school. When asked about the situation, Charli jokingly asked the host if he wanted the answer their parents want everyone to hear or the actual answer. "Right now, I'm working a lot, so it's obviously hard to fit everything in," she said as she burst into laughter. However, Charli seriously admitted she was "failing every class."

"It's not my fault," Charli said. "I thought it was like a flexible school where I didn't have to... I'm doing an extreme school curriculum, so it's like six classes a day and I..." "But that's normal," Dixie butted in. "I'm also working a full-time job!" Charli reminded her. "So we're figuring out the new school thing, but I was trying really, really hard and things just kind of got a bit ahead of me, as it did with most kids who are doing online school right now." Later, Charli explained that she has to take a virtual physical education class, which really confused the hosts. "I have to do requirements for PE, but like no one is watching," she said.

Elsewhere in the sisters' interview with Dobrick, Charli explained how her new book, Essentially Charli was written. She admitted to working with a ghostwriter who helped put her thoughts into book form. "I said the words, she wrote it down, and then she put it in book form...It went on for a few days and I was just like talking and she would ask me questions," Charli explained. Dobrik had her back, noting that this is how many of these kinds of books by celebrities are written. "It's really good because then you can get all your thoughts out and they just record it and they write it down," Dobrick said.

The D'Amelio sisters are two of the biggest stars on TikTok, and are soon bringing their lives to Hulu. In December, Hulu and the D'Amelio sister's father, Marc D'Amelio, announced The D'Amelio Show, which will follow the family as they balance social media fame with family values. "We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life," Marc said in a statement. "We've always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we're really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we're looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don't get to see on our social channels."