‘Euphoria’ Season 2: Zendaya Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos as Filming Begins

After a long-delayed start due to the pandemic, HBO's Euphoria is back in production. Filming for season two is underway, and star Zendaya shared a look behind the scenes on her Instagram stories. "Missed this kid," she wrote on a photo of her costar Angus Cloud, who plays drug dealer Fezco. She also shared a shot of crew members with the caption, "and these kids." She shared a final slide of the backlot with the caption "Just being back in here in general… missed it," tagging the show's official Instagram account.

The first season premiered back in June 2019 and was quickly renewed for a second season. The two-part special about Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) was filmed during the pandemic and aired in December. Zendaya won her first Emmy award for her performance as the drug-addicted teen, beating out the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney. "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating," she said during her virtual acceptance speech. "But I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there - I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that - but there is hope in our young people and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, 'I see you, I admire you, I thank you.'"

Zendaya spoke to InStyle magazine following her win, explaining her sorrow but understanding why things had to delay. "I do miss Rue," she said. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me. There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer."

The first season of Euphoria followed 17-year-old Rue as she re-enters high school after time in rehab. She falls in love with Jules, a trans girl, and the relationship has some intense consequences and fallout. As her friend group navigates the difficulties that come with modern adolescence, this beautiful but dark show refuses to pull any punches. Season two will likely continue the trend and will hopefully hit HBO Max at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.