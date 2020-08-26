Maude Apatow Teases How Season 2 of 'Euphoria' Is 'Really Good' (Exclusive)

✖

Fans of Euphoria might not have to wait as long as initially thought for new episodes of the cutting-edge HBO teen drama. Last week, series star Zendaya told guest host Ben Platt on Jimmy Kimmel Live that there is a chance the production crew will be releasing a "bridge episode" as they figure out how to shoot Season 2. Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on the show, told PopCulture.com that while she only "heard about" the news the following morning, she is taking the announcement of returning to the show one day at a time amid a global pandemic.

"There's a lot going on," Apatow told us in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I think times are so uncertain, and sometimes I'm just like, I can't even track this right now because it's hard to get information. It's hard to know when anything's actually going to start happening. So, I made it a conscious effort to take a step back and not going to ride the wave. I'm just going to wait until they call me back and go from there."

Teasing how fans will most "definitely" see more development from her character Lexi following an emotional season finale, Apatow details how the show got shut down right as the HBO cast and crew were set to return for its sophomore season. "We read all the scripts and had our makeup and hair tests, and we were ready to go. But, yeah, Season 2's really good. I think you are going to like it," she said.

Adding how she loved the experience on set with her co-stars, the 22-year-old actress calls it all "great" and likens the time together like a "mini high school" for young actors. "We're all kind of the same age, and we get along well, we got lucky — and it's been a really fun experience. But it's been so long since we shot. So, I'm curious when we'll go back, and hopefully, we don't age out," she laughs.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last summer, showrunner Sam Levinson revealed how Apatow's role would certainly be expanding when the series finally returns for Season 2. After all, Levinson wrote Lexi with Apatow in mind: "She is a genius, so I've always had a very specific plan for her character," he said.

In the meantime, Apatow can be seen in her father Judd Apatow's latest directorial effort, The King of Staten Island — the semi-autobiographical dramedy starring Pete Davidson. The California native tells PopCulture.com exclusively that her interest in the role of the Saturday Night Live star's younger sister had a lot to do with her professional dynamic with dad.

"We have a very good working relationship — I'm lucky," Apatow said. "I know my dad's seen everything I've done. My dad makes self-tapes of me sometimes. I really trust him to tell me if what I'm doing is not working and know that he has a good idea of what I'm capable of." Adding how she always feels "very relaxed" on set with him, she posits how he might be a "little harder" on her than other actors, but "that's only because he knows what — I don't want to say my greatest potential is — but that," she laughs.

The King of Staten Island is now available to own on digital and Blu-ray/DVD. For more on Maude Apatow, the return of Euphoria, your favorite stars and more movie news, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com!