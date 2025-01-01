Tom Green Engaged for First Time Since Drew Barrymore Divorce 22 Years Ago

The comedian who once shocked MTV audiences is now sharing heartwarming holiday news. Tom Green, 53, announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda in an Instagram post on Sunday, marking his first marriage plans since his brief union with Drew Barrymore ended in 2002.

“Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you!” the actor shared alongside photos revealing the diamond ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The engagement announcement included several intimate photos of the couple, with one capturing them sharing a sweet kiss and others providing an up-close look at Amanda’s engagement ring. The images showcase the couple’s happiness as they celebrate this new chapter in their lives.

While the couple only went Instagram official in June 2024, their connection runs deeper than social media would suggest. Both hail from Petawawa, Canada, and attended the same elementary school. They also share the experience of growing up in Canadian military families. Green first acknowledged their relationship publicly in June when he posted about his “amazing girlfriend” on Instagram.

Amanda, whose last name hasn’t been disclosed publicly, works as a personal trainer, yoga teacher, and nutrition coach, according to her private Instagram profile. Though details about their first meeting remain unclear, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media since going public last summer, regularly posting updates about their life together.

The timing of the engagement adds an additional layer of sentimentality, coming during the holiday season and capping off a year that saw their relationship blossom publicly. The announcement garnered immediate attention, particularly given Green’s high-profile romantic history.

His previous marriage to Barrymore marked a significant moment in early 2000s pop culture. The pair wed in July 2001 after meeting on the set of Charlie’s Angels, but their whirlwind romance came to an end when Green filed for divorce that December. The split was finalized in October 2002, and the former couple went nearly two decades without seeing each other.

Their paths finally crossed again in 2021 when Green appeared on Barrymore’s talk show, where they shared they still had “love” for one another despite not rekindling their romance. The reunion showed how they were able to maintain mutual respect and fondness despite their brief marriage.