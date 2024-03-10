Tom Green Suffers Severe Burns in Campfire Accident

Tom Green had quite a scary recovery after an accident while on vacation in Costa Rica. The former MTV star recounted his story during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in February.

As he detailed on the podcast, Green had been at a big bonfire on the beach but returned to his hotel room to relax. Then he returned to the beach and found nothing but trouble.

"It's like two in the morning at this point. The fire has gotten a lot smaller. I pick up a piece of driftwood on this remote beach, I go up to throw the driftwood on the fire," Green said on the podcast, not knowing the fire had been buried by that point. "So now there was just this little fire with sand covering hot coals about four feet leading up to it. And my foot goes into the sand, into these hot coals."

He tells Rogan that he ended up spending two weeks in a Costa Rican hospital, with skin grafts required from his legs. Following up on his appearance, Green shared an image of his feet on Instagram just to paint the full picture for those who listened.

"I never mentioned this last year when it happened but I did talk all about it on the [Joe Rogan] podcast this week. Don't flip to the second picture if you don't want to see my feet with third degree burns on them," he wrote in the caption. "The good news is I have healed up great and I want to thank my doctors and family and everyone who supported me during this scary time."

The injuries do indeed look gnarly and thankfully Green hid the NFSW image behind the censor. He's doing much better now we'd say, promoting a comedy tour and enjoying some love from fans.