Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas Seen Out Together Again Amidst Romance Speculation

Last month, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas sparked speculation of a romance between the two when they were spotted having dinner in London.

Now, the two continue to add fuel to the fire after they were spotted arriving at the London Heliport together last Friday, according to PEOPLE. They arrived by helicopter.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Cruise and de Armas were discussing “potential collaborations down the line” at dinner, and the two of them have “no romantic connection, just friends.”

The Cuban-born actress previously said she’s inspired by Cruise in her stunt work, like for her recent films Ghosted and No Time To Die, saying Cruise’s work is “so mindblowing.”

Ana de Armas will be on the big screen next in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, a spinoff of John Wick where she’ll be a ballet-practicing assassin in the Ruska Roma—the Eastern European crime group heavily shown in the other Wick movies.

Cruise’s next movie is Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Empire asked Cruise if this is the end for Ethan Hunt, but he declined to answer, saying “You gotta see the movie.”