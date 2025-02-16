Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas Spark Romance Speculation After Night Out Together

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were recently spotted February 13 having dinner together on a possible Valentine’s Day date in Soho, London. The Mission: Impossible star and the Knives Out actress stopped to take photos with fans before getting into a taxi cab together while holding takeout bags. They both greeted fans with big smiles.

A source told PEOPLE that Cruise and de Armas were discussing “potential collaborations down the line” at dinner, and the two of them have “no romantic connection, just friends.” However, de Armas recently ended her relationship with Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, who she dated after splitting with Good Will Hunting actor Ben Affleck. She also recently mentioned she takes inspiration from Cruise in her stunt work in Ghosted and No Time To Die, saying Cruise is “so mindblowing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it,” she told USA Today of her action scenes. “Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun.”

Ana de Armas will next be seen in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, a spinoff of the John Wick series where she plays a ballet-practicing assassin in the Ruska Roma—the crime group heavily shown in the third and fourth Wick movies. Cruise will next be seen in Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, and series star Simon Pegg recently “said a farewell to everybody” as he wrapped filming. When Empire asked Cruise if this will be the final M:I, he remained tight-lipped, saying “You gotta see the movie.”