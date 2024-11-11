The first trailer for the next Mission: Impossible movie has arrived. Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the movie, which is titled Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The movie is currently slated to be the final installment in the Paramount Pictures franchise, which is inspired by the ‘60s CBS show Mission: Impossible.

Paramount dropped the trailer on Monday morning, with Cruise also sharing it to his official social media accounts. Its release date is set for May 23, 2025.

The trailer cuts in bits of prior Mission: Impossible movies as it teases a grand, culminating finale for Ethan Hunt and company. The film’s tag line shares a similar sentiment: “Our lives are the sum of our choices.”

The Final Reckoning is the follow-up to 2023’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. In fact, that movie initially released with a Part 1 subtitle, with Final Reckoning originally slated to be Dead Reckoning Part 2. However, Paramount ultimately decided to change the eighth installment’s title.

Official poster for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning featuring Tom Cruise (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Christopher McQuarrie returns as director after previously helming the three prior Mission: Impossible movies. Other franchise cast members slated to return include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny.