Keanu Reeves Returns as John Wick in New 'Ballerina' Spin-off Trailer

The first trailer for 'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina' teases Keanu Reeves' return to the film franchise in the new 2025 spin-off movie.

We haven't seen the last of John Wick. While the fourth film in the hit action franchise seemed to strongly indicate that our favorite canine-avenging unretired assassin had been shuffled loose this mortal coil, Keanu Reeves return as Wick in the new spinoff film, Ballerina, and even makes an appearance in the trailer.

In the first trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, we're introduced to Ana de Armas' Eve Macarro, a ballerina who is beginning to train in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma, the same crime family that John Wick belonged too. The film takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, and at one point Eve meets John, whom it's clear is a hero of hers.

In addition to Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick all reprise their respective roles from previous John Wick films. Newcomers to the franchise this time around include Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. Ballerina is Directed by Len Wiseman (the Underworld franchise) from a script by Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4). Check out the full trailer below.

The first John Wick came out in 2012 and made over $88 million on a budget of less than $30 million. The second film in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 2 — opened in 2017 and made over $170 million on a $40 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered in 2019 and raked in a worldwide revenue of more than $325 million on a budget of less than $75 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opened in theaters in 2023 and was the franchise's most expensive film, at $100 million budget, but it was also the biggest earner, to date, bringing in more than $440 at the global box office. Collectively, the four Keanu Reeves-starring films have made the franchise well over a billion dollars. This is on a combined budget of around $235 million. To say that the franchise is lucrative is quite an understatement.

However, it's not just financial success that keeps the franchise going, as film critics have increasingly heralded each film. As far as Rotten Tomatoes scores go, all three films are Certified Fresh, with John Wick at 87%, John Wick: Chapter 2 at 89%, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at 90%. Continuing its rise, John Wick: Chapter 4 has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94%, making it the most acclaimed film in the series.